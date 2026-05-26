The latest Cameron Boozer draft rumor should terrify the rest of the NBA

There will be twists and turns to come throughout the pre-draft process as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Draft, but the latest rumor with Cameron Boozer is a doozy.

While Boozer is still in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, the consensus on the National Player of the Year has had him going to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 3 overall. But could that pick be on the move?

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, there's a potential move in the works that could alter the landscape of the NBA for years to come.

Per Siegel, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending NBA Champions, could be looking to package the No. 12 and No. 17 picks, along with a player or two and future draft capital, to attempt to move up to select Boozer:

The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely attempt to trade out of their No. 12 and No. 17 draft selections this Summer— with two executives believing they will attempt to trade up to draft Cameron Boozer, per @BrettSiegelNBA.



(via https://t.co/L2bzHlrOsu) pic.twitter.com/fQbUtRriSP — APHoops (@APH00PS) May 25, 2026

Cameron Boozer to the Thunder would break the NBA

The Thunder have a war chest of assets with a plethora of young players and future picks to play with. The NBA has an unforgiving apron system that hamstrings contenders, and with so many of their young players getting ready for massive contract extensions, OKC could make some stunning moves to duck the second apron and acquire young, talented players on friendlier deals to surround two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With the talent at the top of this draft, it would take a godfather-type offer from OKC to jump up to get Boozer. Their two firsts in this draft won't be nearly enough to entice a move, but what if they added another future first or two, along with perhaps Jalen Williams? That might be too rich for a team like the Grizzlies to pass up.

The Thunder are currently in a war in the Western Conference Finals with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. They figure to go head-to-head with Wemby and the Spurs for years to come, and forward-thinking GM Sam Presti will do whatever it takes to keep OKC on equal or better standing than San Antonio.

Adding a player like Boozer would certainly help. He's one of the most dominant prep athletes in high school basketball history, and he put together one of the single-best freshmen seasons in college basketball history this past season.

Presti being enamored enough with Boozer to explore potential scenarios that would allow the Thunder to move up and be in a position to take the Due superstar forward should be proof enough of how good Boozer is. Presti is one of the best at identifying talent, and if he's serious about trying to get OKC in position to take the National Player of the Year, there should be no doubt about Boozer's star potential at the next level.

While a trade-up still feels pretty unlikely, the Thunder acquiring Boozer would be a massive trump card for the rest of the league, and put Boozer in a position as a rookie to continue winning at a high level as he has for his entire basketball career so far.