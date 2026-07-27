The Dame Sarr sophomore breakout just got a vote of confidence from a Final Four coach

One of the biggest roster retention wins in college basketball this offseason was Jon Scheyer getting Dame Sarr to return to Duke for his sophomore season. Sarr could have entered the draft as a projected second-round pick and perhaps increased that stock into the first round with a strong showing at the NBA Combine/private workouts with teams.

Instead, Sarr will return to Durham for a second season as one of the most intriguing rising sophomores in the country.

By all accounts, Sarr is having a terrific offseason so far. He's added weight to his frame and has been putting in the work to become a better three-point shooter, which looks to be the key to unlocking his full potential.

Sarr could be one of the best 3-and-D wings in college basketball next season. Duke already projects to be elite in 2026-27. If Sarr takes the leap that some are expecting, then he raises the ceiling up another notch or two.

It's one thing for Duke coaches and fans to be optimistic about a significant leap from a player. It's another when that optimism is coming from those not connected to the program.

Former head coach Tom Crean, who spent time as the head man at Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia, offered his prediction on social media over the weekend that Sarr would be one of college basketball's breakout stars next year:

Tom Crean believes Duke's Dame Sarr is in line for a major breakout season

Crean is a respected basketball mind, so his vote of confidence on Sarr means something. Crean won over 400 games as a college basketball coach, with his crowning achievement when he guided a Dwyane Wade-led Marquette to the 2003 Final Four

And while his Indiana tenure isn't remembered fondly by most Hoosiers fans, he did lead them to two Big Ten regular-season titles and three Sweet 16s, a level of success they have not been able to replicate since.

Crean went on to say in a comment reply in that thread that he's heard Sarr is having a tremendous offseason. That matches the intel that is coming out of Durham. It's just a further indication that Sarr's blowup is real.

Another year of growth, with increased strength and three-point shooting, will make Sarr one of the better wings in the country. It'll also make him an incredibly intriguing NBA Draft prospect in the 2027 class.

Sarr could parlay a big season at Duke, and perhaps help swing a national title, into becoming a lottery pick next June.