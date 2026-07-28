The buzz around new Duke transfer big man Drew Scharnowski keeps getting louder

When discussing Duke's offseason and the additions Jon Scheyer made to the roster, the conversation typically revolves around Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and then the elite recruiting class featuring 5-star talents Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard.

But the most underrated pickup has been Belmont's Drew Scharnowski, a player who seems destined to make a massive impact for the Blue Devils. Perhaps his impact won't always be felt in the box score, but Scharnowski feels like a perfect replacement for Maliq Brown in his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways without necessarily scoring.

Scharnowski is a capable starting big man in the ACC. In fact, he would probably be the starter at the five down the road in Chapel Hill. But he chose to trust the process with Scheyer, and he'll be one of the better backup bigs in college basketball, giving Duke an insurance policy for the oft-injured Patrick Ngongba.

The buzz around Scharnowski has been difficult to ignore. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein added to it on Monday.

“Drew Scharnowski, according to the well-embedded moles I have in Durham, tell me has been a breakthrough star for Duke this summer," Rothstein said. "Drew Scharnowski, the Duke people I talk to, can’t get enough accolades. He’s going to be a player in the low post for the Blue Devils.”

Drew Scharnowski has generated significant buzz this offseason for Duke

One of the lone weaknesses on Duke's team last season was the lack of depth in the frontcourt. When Ngongba was hobbled late in the season, Scheyer was forced to play Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown out of position at the five. That won't be the case in 2026-27.

Scharnowski, Boumtje Boumtje, and Williams provide Duke with one of the nation's deepest frontcourts.

Scharnowski is the perfect insurance policy for Ngongba. If the rising junior center struggles at any point with a lingering injury, Scharnowski is a more than capable replacement on both ends of the floor. His length will allow him to protect the rim, and he'll bring the energy and effort on the glass .

Scharnowski has found a home in Durham. He looks like a long-lost Flagg brother. He'll be a majorly impactful player for the Blue Devils next season, and almost certainly an immediate fan favorite of the Cameron Crazies.

He might be flying under the radar this offseason because of the other more high-profile additions to the roster, but that'll only last until the ball is tipped.