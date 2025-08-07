The ACC's sleeping giant? This wide receiver could dominate if he stays healthy

The Duke football program lost both of its top two receiving options from 2024 in Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol. The two seniors dominated the target share for Maalik Murphy at quarterback last season, but this new roster is totally revamped for 2025. New Blue Devils QB Darian Mensah has some new targets to throw to, and this veteran receiver has the potential to be one of the best in the ACC if he can stay healthy.

Andrel Anthony could be one of the ACC's most productive receivers in 2025 if he can stay healthy

Andrel Anthony made his way to Durham this offseason via the transfer portal after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Michigan and Oklahoma. The former three-star recruit came into college as a "power conference starter" level talent, and he had that opportunity for two elite squads. The only issue was that he couldn't stay healthy.

As a freshman at Michigan back in 2021, Anthony appeared in eight games, catching 12 passes for 248 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, most of that production came in the best game of Anthony's career up to this point against then-No. 8 Michigan State, where the former Wolverine caught six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

He again wasn't a regular starter with the Wolverines in 2022, so he elected to transfer to Oklahoma, where he showed promise early. Through his first six games with the Sooners, Anthony had already hauled in 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.5 receptions for 71.5 yards a game to begin his OU career.

Then, the injury bug struck.

After his first six games with Oklahoma, Anthony tore his ACL and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season. Then, after looking to bounce back in 2024, Anthony appeared in just one game before reaggravating the original ACL injury. He'd go on to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

In a small sample size, Anthony showed he could be a top option on a good team in the Big 12 (in 2023, Oklahoma wasn't in the SEC yet). Now, with Mensah, one of the top QBs out of the portal, Anthony has a chance to show the ACC he's still got what it takes to be a top option on a contending team. The 6'1 wide out has a good chance to be the WR1 for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils next season, so long as he can stay healthy.