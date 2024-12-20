Duke football transfer portal tracker: program lands wide receiver for second commitment in two days

One of the biggest needs for the Duke football program through the offseason was at wide receiver.

The Blue Devils recently landed a commitment from quarterback Darian Mensah from Tulane, and now have his first target next season as Duke has sealed a commitment from Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony.

Anthony will have one year of eligibility remaining. He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to Oklahoma in 2023.

In 2021-22 with the Wolverines, Anthony totaled 19 catches for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns.

After transferring to Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season, Anthony appeared in 6 games before being sidelined for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

In those 6 games, the receiver tallied 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown.

He only appeared in 1 game for the Sooners in 2024 during his senior season before being sidelined for the rest after he wasn't fully healed from the original ACL tear he suffered in 2023. Now, Anthony will use his final year of eligibility in Durham.

Coming out of East Lansing High School (MI), Anthony was rated as a 3-star recruit by On3 and was the 87th-ranked wide receiver in the nation. On3 lists Anthony as the #30 wide receiver in the transfer portal upon his commitment to Duke.

Anthony is the third commitment to Manny Diaz and the Duke football program this winter cycle, along with Mensah and Dartmouth defensive lineman transfer Josiah Green.