Stephen A. Smith wouldn't even want the Knicks to draft Darryn Peterson No. 1 overall

Darryn Peterson could easily be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft... except that he doesn't seem to actually want to play.

So far this season, the Kansas Jayhawks have played 26 games, just like almost every other program, and just like the Duke Blue Devils' Cameron Boozer, the Jayhawks have a star freshman they could rely on: Peterson.

However, over that 26-game stretch, Peterson has missed 11 games entirely, and there have been seven games where he has played less than 25 minutes, either subbing out early or missing the second half entirely.

Basketball analysts have growing concerns about Darryn Peterson

Stephen A. Smith, who is one of ESPN's most notorious talking heads and a well-known fan of the New York Knicks, wouldn't even want his team to select Peterson if the Knicks had the first overall draft pick.

"There is no team in hell that should grab Darryn Peterson at No. 1," Smith said on First Take. "He cannot be trusted."

Meanwhile, everyone on ESPN, Smith included, has learned how to praise Boozer and admire his in-game IQ, despite slightly dismissing the young Blue Devil as the possible No. 1 overall pick this year.

"Darryn Peterson, I hope he's watching cause I'm talking directly to him... what the hell is going on?" Smith asked.

While Peterson has missed 11 games and only averaged 26.9 minutes in the 15 games he has actually clocked in for, Boozer has played in all 26 of Duke's matchups and averaged nearly 33 minutes per game.

Not to mention, Boozer's stats are light-years ahead of Peterson's, with the Duke freshman averaging 22.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The Kansas freshman has averaged just 20.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per appearance.

Simply put, Boozer is who everyone should be eying as the No. 1 overall pick, even ahead of BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Houston's Kingston Flemings, while Peterson is a player whose health people should keep an eye on.