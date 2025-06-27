Sion James wasted no time celebrating being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets

Being drafted into the NBA is a feeling that not many people in the world can relate to and former Duke basketball standout Sion James wasted no time celebrating his selection to the Charlotte Hornets.

Being surrounded by family and friends, along with Duke associate head coach Chris Carrawell, at a private draft part, James sat on the couch as Mark Tatum came to the podium in Brooklyn. It was silent around James as everyone waited for the deputy commissioner with their phones recording.

As soon as the pick was read, it sounded like Cameron Indoor Stadium.

James was mobbed by all those around him and then it was only minutes later when the real celebration started, and he popped open a bottle of champagne with his new Hornets hat on.

It was not a surprise that Sion James was selected in the NBA Draft, but not many people assumed he would be the No. 33 overall selection. However, Charlotte is trying to create a new image and rebuild its franchise into a respectable contender in the NBA and the hope it that the Blue Devil will be a centerpiece for the turnaround.

The landing spot for James was only made sweeter since the Hornets drafted his Duke teammate, Kon Knueppel, on Wednesday night with the No. 4 overall pick and added two other players from the Big East in its draft, UConn’s Liam McNeeley and Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner.

At the time, James was the fourth Duke player picked in the NBA Draft which eventually saw its entire starting five land in the NBA following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ selection of Tyrese Proctor.

The Tulane transfer averaged 8.6 points per game in his final season of college eligibility with the Blue Devils, shooting a career-high 41.3-percent from 3-point range.

If Sion James is able to be a tough, versatile, 3-and-D wing for the Hornets he will stick around in the NBA for many years.