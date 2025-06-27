Sion James must fill specific role with Charlotte Hornets in order to make NBA roster

Sion James’ story is what college basketball should be all about. He spent four years playing for Tulane, made an impact in the community, and finished his college career hunting a National Championship with Duke.



His path paid off for him when he was selected as the No. 32 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

James being drafted was not a surprised but the fact that he was picked as high as he was shocked some. He joins Duke teammate Kon Knuepple in Charlotte, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, as well as UConn’s Liam McNeeley and Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner – taken one slot after James.

He was the third player from Duke picked after Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Knueppel were drafted on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Proctor is the only other Blue Devil that is draft eligible.

However, while the excitement still surrounds Sion James seeing his NBA dreams come true, he has to fill one key role for the Hornets in order to make the roster in the fall – be the toughest guy on the court.

One of the most impressive aspects of Sion James’ game as he entered Duke was his build – listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, mimicking some NFL linebackers.

He was physically imposing at Duke and while he will be facing players bigger and stronger than him at the NBA level, he must match that physicality in order to get playing time as a rookie – the 41.3-percent clip he shot from 3-point range also will help him get on the floor.

Having his Blue Devil teammate by his side will certainly help make his transition to the NBA easier but Sion James has the ability to forge his own path in the league very quickly if he sticks to what he knows best on the court.