One upset that Duke fans want to see in the South Region
As March Madness gets underway, Duke basketball fans should be rooting for this potential upset to usher in chaos.
March Madness. The term is synonymous with upsets. That's why everyone tunes into the NCAA Tournament, especially those with no real dog in the fight or those who haven't watched one college basketball game all year. Of course, Duke fans do have a rooting interest in this year's tournament and that's why there is one upset that Blue Devils across the land are hoping to see.
Duke fans would love to see Houston fall in the second round
Of course, Duke fans and almost everyone else would love to see the South Region sent into chaos by virtue of an upset of No. 1 seed Houston by No. 16 seed Longwood in the first round. But given that only two No. 16 seeds have ever won a game in the NCAA Tournament, that possibility seems rather unlikely.
The second round, though, could be a place where Houston stumbles. That's because either Nebraska or Texas A&M will be waiting for the Cougars there.
Both the Cornhuskers and the Aggies have something that is imperative if you are going to beat Houston; strong backcourts. In fact, each of those teams features dynamic playmaking guards who can take over a game.
For the Huskers, Keisei Tominaga and Bryce Williams average 28.0 points per game between them. What's more, they average just three turnovers per game, a factor that is critical against Houston's intense backcourt defensive pressure.
This year, Nebraska has scored some impressive wins. Most notably, they have taken down Purdue when the Boilermakers were No. 1 in the nation. That day, in the 82-77 win, Tominaga had 19 points thanks to five 3-pointers.
A few games later, the Huskers beat then-No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72. Williams proved to be clutch in that game with 17 points and nine rebounds.
As for the Aggies, their backcourt is even more dynamic. Wade Taylor IV is one of the best guards in America averaging 18.9 points per game while Tyrece Radford puts up 16.0 points per game.
One reason to believe A&M could topple Houston is because the Aggies took down another Big 12 power, Iowa State, earlier this year. Like the Cougars, the Cyclones apply intense pressure to the ball handler but that day, the Aggies limited their turnovers to 13 despite playing one of the nation's leaders in turnovers forced per game.
What's more, the Aggies did play Houston in December and lost only 70-66 despite playing in Houston. That day, Taylor went off for 34 points showing that the Houston defense doesn't intimidate him in the slightest.
Duke would meet Houston in the Sweet 16 if the chalk holds in the South Region. That would be a slobberknocker of a game but Duke fans would probably rather avoid the Cougars if possible.
So keep an eye on Sunday's games because the second round could be a trap for the No. 1 seed, Houston. If the Cougars fall, Duke would suddenly become one of the trendy picks to win the South Region and get back to the Final Four.