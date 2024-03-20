Duke vs. Vermont NCAA Tournament Round 1: How to watch, odds, and predictions for March Madness
Get geared up for the first round NCAA Tournament matchup between Duke and Vermont with broadcast info, game odds, and our prediction.
Friday, the Duke Blue Devils will begin their quest for an 18th Final Four appearance by taking on No. 13 seed Vermont in round one of the NCAA Tournament. Now, it is time for the new generation of Blue Devils to start to make their mark on the NCAA landscape.
Yes, this program was in the Final Four as recently as 2022 but that feels like a different era of the program given that Coach K was the architect of that run, not John Scheyer. This year, fans are expecting more from the second-year head coach than just getting to the second round as he did last year.
This is a fan base accustomed to winning at the highest levels of the sport and people around the country, even Duke haters, know that the sport is more compelling when the Blue Devils are in the mix deep into the tournament. Of course, for that to happen, Scheyer's team has to get past Vermont in round one, something that shouldn't be taken for granted. So as we wait for tip-off in two days, here's a look at all the game information Duke fans need to know.
How to watch Team vs. Team in the NCAA Tournament Round 1
Date: Friday, March 22, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM (ET)
Channel: CBS
Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Team vs. Team NCAA Tournament Round 1 odds
Duke vs. Vermont NCAA Tournament Round 1 prediction
Duke isn't coming into the tournament with any momentum. Having lost two ugly games in a row, the Devils aren't exactly peaking. Thus, some like to pick Duke as a potential upset victim.
However, losses to in-state rivals North Carolina and NC State might just provide Scheyer's team with the kick in the pants that it needs for a March Madness run. That's at least what Duke fans are hoping for.
What should make Duke fans feel confident is that Vermont doesn't have a star that they can turn to when things get tight. There is no CJ McCollum like Lehigh had when it stunned Duke as a No. 15 seed back in 2012. That day, the future NBA star came off the bench to go for 30 points and lead his team to a stunning upset. Don't expect the same from any Catamounts this year.
Meanwhile, Duke has plenty of star power to lean on. Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell, and Tyrese Proctor are all capable of going off in any game. Each can create his own offense against Vermont and that will prove to be too much for the Catamounts to withstand.
Vermont will try to muck things up and keep the game close. But in the end, Duke will separate because it has a larger margin for error and because it has far more firepower.