Health of injured Duke basketball star vital for team's success
The Duke basketball team needs a healthy Jeremy Roach in order to compete with the best teams in the country
By Pablo Cong
When you watch the Duke basketball team play this season you cannot help but notice a steady hand amongst the roster, senior captain Jeremy Roach.
Roach is having a great season and is proving to be as reliable as any player in the country, averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 assists per game, he has emerged as the heartbeat of this Blue Devil team.
He has demonstrated remarkable efficiency from an offensive perspective, providing a consistent and reliable scoring option alongside perennial All-American Kyle Filipowski.
Now in his fourth year of college, Roach’s on-court demeanor and ability to remain composed under pressure have earned him the respect of teammates and coaches. He has something many players don’t have, the clutch gene, and is known for hitting crucial shots, particularly in March.
He has become a go-to player in critical moments and his leadership sets the tone for the entire team and gives players a great example to follow.
Ensuring the health of Jeremy Roach is paramount for the Duke's success after he suffered an ankle injury against Louisville. The irony is that it was his first game back since injuring his knee, which kept him out of the Blue Devil loss against Pittsburgh.
The bottom line is that a healthy Jeremy Roach provides Duke and Jon Scheyer with a reliable secondary playmaker, consistent shooter, great perimeter defender, and, most importantly, a guard who can put pressure on the rim by attacking the basket.
Roach and Filipowski form one of college’s best duos as their special on-court connection gives them a significant advantage against most opponents in the pick-and-roll and usually yields good results for Duke.
Just checking the stats on Synergy, Roach rates as an excellent ball handler, while Filipowski is a very good finisher with an effective field goal percentage of 72.6-percent, and accounting for almost 40% of their team’s scoring.
Jeremy Roach’s impact exceeds the box score as the Blue Devils navigate a challenging season. His resilience in the face of adversity and ability to elevate the play of those around him make him an indispensable asset for Duke.