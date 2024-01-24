Jeremy Roach injured again in Duke basketball victory over Louisville
The Duke basketball team has to deal with another injury to one of its starters
Tuesday night was a welcome sight for the Duke basketball team.
Not only were Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell returning from injuries, both players were in the starting lineup and making immediate impacts.
The first play of the game was a baseline by Mitchell for a dunk. He looked quick and explosive after missing two games with a knee sprain, scoring six of the first eight points for Duke and ending the night with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Roach, who only missed one game with a knee injury, was controlling things for the Blue Devil offense and putting his teammates in the perfect position to make shots.
The Duke lead grew to as many as 18 points, 38-20, with 5:25 remaining but that's when things became troublesome as Roach's right foot landed on Louisville's Mike James and it twisted.
He would come out of the game and head back into the Blue Devil tunnel to get his ankle tapped but reemerged on the bench just a short time later.
Roach would only miss about three minutes of game time but it was very apparent that he was in serious pain and discomfort every time he tried to move on the court.
He started the second half but only lasted 1:11 before exiting the game and not returning.
He would sit on the for the rest of the team's 83-69 victory with a bag of ice wrapped around his ankle, finishing with 10 points, one rebound, and three assists on 3-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes.
Tyrese Proctor filled in seamlessly for Jeremy Roach with a career-high 24 points and four assists.
Jon Scheyer was not asked by the media in attendance for an update on his starting guard during his post game press conference.
Duke (14-4, 5-2 ACC) will host Clemson (13-5, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).