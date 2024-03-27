Duke March Madness Ticket Prices: How much does it cost to attend the Sweet 16?
Fans wanting to see the Duke Blue Devils take on Houston in the Sweet 16 will have to fork over a ton of money.
Duke and Houston meet in the Sweet 16. It's a dream matchup for CBS as two of the best all-time college basketball programs go head-to-head on Friday night.
Of course, Duke is one of the nation's blue-bloods with five national championships and 17 Final Fours. However, don't forget that Houston has been to the Final Four six times, the most for any program without a National Championship to its credit.
The Cougars earned the South's No. 1 seed this year by impressing in the rugged Big 12 conference. They managed to go 15-3 in the regular season Big 12 race to finish in first place in the standings. Then, they reached the Big 12 Tournament final where they were trounced by Iowa State.
Overall, the 32-4 Cougars have impressed this year. They have been one of the country's top teams this year and they have spent time at No. 1 in the polls. Thus, they have the eyes of the nation on them.
Of course, Duke will always have even more eyes on them given their national brand. Love them or hate them, the Blue Devils are must-see television in March.
So naturally, ticket prices are high for this showdown on Friday night. That's being driven not only by the quality of this matchup but also by the fact that Houston will be playing in its home state just four hours away from campus in Dallas.
Duke vs. Houston ticket prices
If you just want to get into the building on Friday night, you can do so via Stub Hub for $209 dollars. Of course, in those seats, you'll need binoculars to see what's happening on the court.
Club-level seats are available at the American Airlines Center starting at $321 and going all the way up to $1,141 to sit at center court. That's a steep price to pay to still be in the third level.
If you want to be in the lower bowl, you had better have some money to burn. Though seats behind the basket start at $364, seats along the sidelines run from $2,270 to $3,445. For that ammount of money, John Scheyer or Kelvin Sampson should have to let you draw up an out of bounds play during one of the time outs.
Needless to say, this game is one that everyone wants to be part of. Of course, buying tickets will also allow fans to see No. 11 seed NC State take on No. 2 seed Marquette in the first game of the night. Still, the big draw is Duke vs. Houston and that juicy matchup is driving ticket prices through the roof.