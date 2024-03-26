Duke basketball players attend class following 38-point victory against James Madison
Some Blue Devils made time for academics during its NCAA Tournament run
You couldn't blame Duke basketball players for wanting a day to themselves on Monday after returning to Durham from the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament, but that wasn't the case.
There were still classes to attend.
After the Blue Devils pulled away late from No. 13 seed Vermont in the Round of 64 on Friday and a dominant 38-point victory over No. 12 seed James Madison in the Round of 32 on Sunday, the team returned to campus late Sunday night.
Still, players showed up for class on Monday, including Jared McCain, who scored 30 points on eight 3-pointers against James Madison.
The fact that the players went to class isn't an anomaly, but a video went viral on social media of classmates predicting if the members of the Duke basketball team would show up to class after its major weekend.
The video was first posted on TikTok by Reagan Digby, a member of the Duke women's lacrosse team, who is also in the class.
Seven people in the class said that the Blue Devil basketball players would not attend on Monday while three people, including the class' professor, said they would attend because "they're wonderful students."
McCain and injured center Christian Reeves both were present for class but it seems like more players are enrolled in the course as Digby showed both players and said they were the "only two that ended up coming to class today."
Ironically, Digby said at the beginning of her video that she was going to her "TikTok class." Jared McCain has become a TikTok and social media superstar even before he became a Blue Devil, dating back to his high school days.
Duke will play No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday night (9:39 p.m. ET, CBS) in Dallas, Texas.