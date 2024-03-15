Duke fans react to the Blue Devils losing to 10-seed NC State in the ACC Tourney
The Blue Devils fall to the NC State Wolfpack in their first game of the ACC Tournament.
I can't believe I am writing about Duke losing in their first game of the ACC Tournament, especially to 10-seed NC State. The Blue Devils suffered a 74-69 loss to NC State for just the second time in their last seven matchups. This is the first time Duke has lost in their first ACC Tournament game since 2023.
Even coming in as the two-seed in this tournament, Blue Devil fans were hoping to get revenge in the ACC Tournament on UNC after thier heartbreaking loss this past weekend. However, fans will have to wait either for a matchup in the NCAA Tournament or until next season to face their hated foe.
Defense was going to be a big part of the game and it was evident early on as neither team scored for the first three minutes. However, even behind a 28-point and 14-rebound game from Kyle Filipowski, NC State was too much for the Blue Devils to handle.
Duke was never able to get more than a four-point lead in the first half, but they went into halftime down by three. After NC State scored the first six points of the half, the Blue Devils called a time-out to try and stop their momentum.
NC State was able to keep the lead the entire second half, even fending off two Duke runs where they were able to cut the lead down to two points. NC State was able to pull off some runs of their own to secure the win.
As expected Duke fans were not happy, but a multitude of people were reacting to this loss on social media. Here are a few of those reactions.
Duke will now have a few days to rest before they figure out where they are seeded in the NCAA Tournament and who they will be playing. Seems like they have some things to talk about and practice before they hit the tournament, especially if they want to make a run.