Duke basketball embarrassingly bows out of ACC Tournament after quarterfinal loss
The Blue Devils go one-and-done in Washington D.C.
If you didn't think it could get worse for the Duke basketball team after its loss on Saturday in Cameron Indoor against North Carolina, it did on Thursday at the ACC Tournament.
The Blue Devils bowed out in the quarterfinals, its first game of the event, against North Carolina State, 74-69.
It was alarming that the Wolfpack, who were playing its third game in as many days, were faster, tougher, and more physical than the rested Blue Devils.
Jon Scheyer told fans as he walked off the court in Durham on Saturday, "We're going to get this right." Back to the drawing board, coach.
Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell were the only players who showed up to the arena, combining for 46 points and 22 rebounds on 21-of-33 shooting from the field.
Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, and Jared McCain had a combined 23 points on 7-of-28 shooting.
It was another sluggish start for Duke against NC State, but didn't draw a major deficit like it did in Raleigh ten days ago. The biggest Wolfpack lead was 10 points, 64-54, with 5:27 left in the second half.
The Blue Devils had a chance to get within one possession with 1:46 remaining but Mark Mitchell missed two free throws and DJ Burns made a layup on the other end of the floor to push the lead back to seven, 71-64.
Duke did get within two points, 71-69, with 19.2 seconds left but Filipowski fouled out going for a steal in the backcourt as DJ Horne made both free throws.
Proctor would miss a reverse layup to try and make it a one possession game after the free throws but missed as the Wolfpack closed the victoy.
Jon Scheyer's team will have to find a way to regroup ahead of the NCAA Tournament and await its seed on Selection Sunday.
