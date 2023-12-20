Duke basketball starting point missing third straight game against Baylor
Tyrese Proctor, the Duke basketball starting point guard, will be missing his third straigth game when the Blue Devils battle Baylor.
The Duke basketball team will be missing its starting point guard when the team takes the floor against No. 10 Baylor (9-1) at Madison Square Garden.
Tyrese Proctor (ankle) was ruled out by the Blue Devils an hour before tipoff and it will be the third straight game he missed since getting injured in the opening minute of Duke's loss against Georgia Tech on December 2.
Proctor was photographed in the background of Duke's practice inside The Garden getting shots up on Wednesday morning, but was not healthy enough to play in the ranked matchup. He was on crutches immediately after his injury and on the bench in his first missed game but was walking under his own power on the sideline when the Blue Devils beat Hofstra.
Jon Scheyer has not put a timetable on his return.
The sophomore's first missed game because of the injury -- December 9 against Charlotte -- was the first missed game of his career in Durham. Proctor is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 43.9-percent from the field and 32.4-percent from 3-point range.
Caleb Foster has started in his place in each of the previous two games for the Blue Devils and the expectation is that he will start against Baylor.
Duke only has one more game on its schedule -- December 30 against Queens -- before conference play awaits the Blue Devils on January 2 against Syracuse.
It remains to be seen if Tyrese Proctor will be able to play against Queens but it certainly seems like his health is improving and -- barring any setbacks -- he apperas scheuled to return for Duke's ACC home opener against Syracuse.
Sophomore center Christian Reeves was also ruled out against Baylor with an ankle injury. It is the fourth straight missed game for the 7-footer.