Duke basketball to debut iconic alternate uniforms inside Madison Square Garden
The Duke basketball team will be wearing its iconic alternate uniforms for the first time this season inside Madison Square Garden against No. 10 Baylor.
The Duke basketball team will play in the most iconic venue in sports on Wednesday night -- Madison Square Garden -- and have a special uniform to commemorate the game.
For the first time this season, the No. 21 Blue Devils (7-3) will be wearing one of its alternate jerseys -- The Brotherhood uniforms -- when it takes the floor against No. 10 Baylor (9-1).
It will be the home white version of the alternate jerseys with the navy blue gothic style font on the front, an ode to what many past players have done in the iconic setting and what most Blue Devil fans are calling another home game in 'Cameron North'.
Duke wore the very same version of the jerseys the last time it played in Madison Square Garden, nearly a year ago against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic -- a 74-62 victory for the Blue Devils.
The program's social media accounts teased the potential of wearing the uniforms on Monday afternoon and confirmed it later that evening.
The Blue Devils also tweeted -- perhaps sarcastically -- about a new warmup t-shirt that Duke will wear prior to its matchup with the Big 12 school that reads, "Duke loves New York."
Duke typically wears a warmup t-shirt that has its traditional 'Brotherhood' shield.
Duke holds a 40-18 record at Madison Square Garden and has won its last six games inside the Mecca -- which holds the record for most victories by the Blue Devils in an arena located outside the state of North Carolina.
The team practiced at the Brooklyn Nets facility on Tuesday in preparation for the game but there still has been no update on the status of point guard Tyrese Proctor, who has missed the last two games because of a sprained ankle.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN).