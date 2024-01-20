Duke basketball starters remain questionable entering Pittsburgh rematch
Duke basketball starters Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach are questionable to play against Pittsburgh.
Injuries are never good but the Duke basketball team might have sustained two injuries at an ideal time.
Sophomore forward Mark Mitchell was ruled out prior to last Saturday's game against Georgia Tech with a knee sprain and Jeremy Roach suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the second half against the Yellow Jackets.
Roach, after making a trip back to the locker room, tried to return to the game but was on the court for less than a minute before having to exit and watch the Blue Devils close out the victory in the final minutes from the bench.
Jon Scheyer has been very vague about the status of the two players but he did mention this week that Roach underwent imaging on his knee and everything came back positive and it wasn't anything serious.
Scheyer said both players are "day to day" but he was hopeful both could suit up on Saturday night against Pittsburgh (10-7, 1-5 ACC).
Mitchell has not played since the Blue Devils' 75-53 victory over Pittsburgh on January 9 and was very quiet in the blowout victory with four points and three rebounds in 21 minutes, which was the fewest among the Duke starters in the game.
Roach had nine points, two rebounds, and four assists against the Panthers and 18 points before his injury against Georgia Tech.
The bye week will certainly help No. 7 Duke (13-3, 4-1 ACC) get its two starters healthy but it will have time to progress both Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach along with games against Pittsburgh and Louisville (6-11, 1-5 ACC) looming, the worst two teams in the ACC, and a matchup against Clemson (12-5, 2-4 ACC) in Durham next weekend.
The Blue Devils will travel to Virginia Tech (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Monday, January 29 and have its first matchup with No. 4 North Carolina (14-3, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, February 3.