Duke basketball might have found kryptonite in ACC play
The Duke basketball team struggled with Georgia Tech for the second time this season.
The Duke basketball team can breathe a little easier that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are no longer on its regular season schedule.
For the second time this season, Georgia Tech gave the Blue Devils all it could handle and it nearly resulted in a season sweep for Damon Stoudamire's squad.
The Yellow Jackets opened up a 10-point second half lead over Duke before the Blue Devils would answer with a 12-0 run to take its lead back.
The two teams would back-and-forth until Tyrese Proctor gave Duke a lead, 72-69, it would not relinquish with 5:53 remaining in the second half with a 3-pointer, ending in an 84-79 victory.
The game also served as the second time the Blue Devils were not fully healthy while playing Georgia Tech after Proctor suffered an ankle injury in the opening minute of the first matchup, Mark Mitchell did not play on Saturday because of a knee sprain.
Jeremy Roach suffered what looked to be a knee injury late in the second half and tried to return but didn't have enough power and strength in his legs. He finished with 18 points.
However, Kyle Filipowski, after his stellar outing against Pittsburgh, remained in his All-American form with 30 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks while being a matchup nightmare for the Yellow Jackets.
Ryan Young, who saw an increase of minutes with Mitchell sidelined, nearly notched a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes as the Blue Devils pushed its winning streak to eight consecutive games.
It avoided what would have been a catastrophic home loss on the resume for Duke in a conference that is very weak based on the metrics.
The Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC) will have a week off before battling Pittsburgh (10-7, 1-5 ACC) again on Saturday night (8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network).