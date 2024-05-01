Duke basketball legend thinks about not winning championship 'on a daily basis'
The Blue Devil legend is still thining about coming up short in the NCAA Tournament
There are a lot of things that JJ Redick accomplished during his four years with the Duke basketball program, but winning a National Championship was not one of them.
It still bothers him to this day.
On an appearance on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Redick detailed some of his experiences at Duke and how challenging times were as the face of the iconic program.
"I think about not winning a championship at Duke, and I think about not winning an NBA Championship, on a daily basis," he said. "It bothers me."
However, the now savvy sports media personality says he wouldn't be in the same position he is today had he won a title with the Blue Devils.
"I'm lucky I missed that shot," Redick explained of his missed 3-pointer in the final seconds of the 2004 National Championship against UConn that would have tied the game.
"For me. For my journey, I'm lucky that I missed that shot."
Stunningly, Duke never made it back to the Final Four in the next two seasons with Redick leading the team. The Blue Devils were bounced in the Sweet 16 both in his junior and senior seasons.
"My commitment level was so low," Redick said of his time at Duke as a freshman and sophomore.
"Some of it was because it was harder. I had this idea of what playing at Duke would look like and you get out there and literally everyone hates you."
Redick averaged 15.0 and 15.9 points per game in his first two seasons at Duke, respectively, before posting 21.8 and 26.8 points per contest as a junior and senior, winning nearly every possible individual award the sport had to offer.
"Practices, team meetings, the academics, everything is harder than you could ever imagine...We got tested every day at Duke," he said.
"Had that [game-tying] shot gone in, or had I scored on that drive...and we win a championship, I don't know if I would have ever changed."
Redick, previous to his missed 3-pointer in the final seconds, also missed a shot near the rim that would have given Duke the lead in the final minute.
"It took me to a lower place. It was a literal rock bottom."
JJ Redick has detailed in the past a meeting with Mike Krzyzewski after that title game in which he told him that Duke didn't win a National Championship because he wasn't worthy of being a champion.
It's something that still resonates with him today and is a driving force in his life.
Now, Redick has one of the most popular careers in sports media and is a contender to be the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.