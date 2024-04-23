Duke basketball legend could return to North Carolina for head coaching job
A Blue Devil could be coming back to the Tar Heel state to begin his coaching career
It feels like a matter of time before Duke basketball legend JJ Redick will begin his coaching career.
He was rumored to be a candidate last season for the Toronto Raptors vacancy, interviewing with the organization, and now he will interview with the Charlotte Hornets for its head coaching job, multiple reports confirmed.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania said that Redick has "shown interest" in coaching but the Blue Devil icon has carved out one of the best media careers, recently being promoted to the top ESPN NBA broadcast team, hosting his The Old Man and the Three podcast, as well as starting a podcast with LeBron James called Mind the Game.
Obviously, he would have to relinquish those responsibilities if he were to become an NBA head coach.
Redick, 39, ended his 15-year career spent with six teams, after the 2020-21 season.
Other candidates include ex-Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott, and Houston Rockets assistant Royal Ivey. Steve Clifford announced late in the season that he was stepping down as the Hornets head coach to take a front office job with the franchise.
The Hornets finished with a 21-61 record last season, third worst in the Eastern Conference.
JJ Redick has not been a coach in any capacity at either the professional or collegiate level.
Charania reports that Redick and Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee are "stong candidates."
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla tried to hire Redick in the offseason, which he turned down to remain in media. Mazzulla was able to hire for former Duke forward, and then assistant coach Amile Jefferson, last summer.
It would be strange to see JJ Redick leading an NBA team next season but a return to the state of North Carolina could be just what the savy veteran is looking for.
It's already great to be a basketball fan in North Carolina, but FanDuel is giving you the chance to make it even better with a guaranteed bonus exclusive to North Carolina. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any wager this week. You'll get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets! Click this link to claim your NC-exclusive bonus from FanDuel today!