Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski active, Caleb Foster out against Louisville
The latest injury news on the Duke basketball standouts against the Cardinals
As expected, the two injured Duke basketball players each have different designations for Wednesday's game against Louisville.
Kyle Filipowski, who injured his knee in the court storming incident against Wake Forest, will play for the No. 10 Blue Devils while Caleb Foster, who injured his ankle in the second half of Duke's loss, will not play.
It was the expectation for most of the week, according to comments from head coach Jon Scheyer.
He was never certain that Filipowski would play but not needing any X-Rays or MRIs on his knee boded well for him to take the court without missing any games.
As for Foster, the second year head coach made it feel like the rookie would not play against the Cardinals and didn't sound optimistic that he could play against Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Cameron.
Both Filipowski and Foster have played in every game this season for Duke.
The sophomore has not missed a game in his entire Blue Devil career, averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50-percent shooting from the field.
He had 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists -- all team highs -- in Duke's loss to Wake Forest.
Caleb Foster did not play the final 15:28 on Saturday, after logging 18 minutes in the first half, scoring eight points.
The rookie is posting 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest on 43.7-percent shooting.
Kyle Filipowski will start for Duke while Tyrese Proctor returns to the starting lineup in Foster's place after the freshman filled in for the sophomore in the last three games after Proctor missed Duke's victory over Florida State with a concussion and came off the bench in the last two outings.
Following Wednesday's game, the Blue Devils only have three games left in the regular season.