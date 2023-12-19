Duke basketball still unsure of Tyrese Proctor's status against No. 10 Baylor
The Duke basketball team still does not know if it will have the services of sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor when it battles No. 10 Baylor on Wednesday night.
The Duke basketball team could still be shorthanded on Wednesday night against No. 10 Baylor at Madison Square Garden.
Sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor has not played in each of the last two games for the No. 21 Blue Devils after suffering an ankle sprain in the opening minute of Duke's 72-68 loss against Georgia Tech on December 2.
Proctor, who is seemingly making progress with his recovery, was on the bench following his injury against the Yellow Jackets with crutches and also was aided by crutches on December 9 against Charlotte but was able to walk on his own during the December 12 matchup with Hofstra.
"He is progressing well. He was on the court today," Jon Scheyer said last Tuesday following the Blue Devil win over the Pride.
The Duke head coach said that Tyrese Proctor has been able to do some stationary shooting drills but has no push-off or explosion in his injured ankle.
Scheyer added that the team will be very cautious with its point guard, but he is itching to get back on the floor.
Proctor had not missed a game in his career until the ankle injury and was averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 turnovers per game entering the matchup against Georgia Tech on 44.6-percent shooting from the field and 32.4-percent shooting from 3-point range.
Freshman Caleb Foster has been starting in place of Proctor over the last two games.
There has been no update on the status of Tyrese Proctor since Duke's last game but Jon Scheyer said that he will not be close to a return unless he can put together multiple days of showcasing a fluid and explosive movements on the court.
Duke and Baylor tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Wednesday night inside Madison Square Garden.