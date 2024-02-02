Duke basketball could have two Top-3 picks in 2025 NBA Draft
The Duke basketball program could be looking at another historic NBA Draft class in 2025
Eyes are already on the Duke basketball program for next season and what Cooper Flagg, the top ranked recruit, is going to bring to Durham but there could be more fireworks for the Blue Devils.
Granted, there are still five months until the 2024 NBA Draft, expert Jonathan Givony teased what could be coming in the 2025 Draft with an early look at his mock draft.
Flagg is the top selection and Rutgers 5-star commit Ace Bailey is listed as the No. 2 pick, but a surprise came at No. 3 with the NBA Academy Africa's Khaman Maluach.
Maluach, like Flagg, reclassified into the 2024 recruiting class from the 2025 crop and has been shooting up recruiting rankings ever since with Duke, UCLA, Georgetown, and others in the greatest pursuit of the 7-foot-2 center.
247Sports does not have a ranking on Khaman Malauch, but On3 lists him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 15 player in the country.
Malauch took an official visit to Duke in late January and showed the world what he would look like in a Blue Devil uniform after posting pictures of his photo shoot to social media.
He has landed two 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to Duke since his visit and he would add to the already No. 1 recruiting class in the country that is compromised of Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Patrick Ngongba II, Darren Harris, and Flagg.
There has been no timeline set for a possible commitment from Khaman Malauch but things appear to be trending in the positive direction for the Blue Devils.
Miami commit Jalil Betha and international prospect Hugo Gonzalez completed Givony's projected Top-5.
Many NBA Draft prospects have claimed that the 2024 draft class is very weak compared and does not come close to the star power of what the 2025 talent pool could look like.
Until then, fans can only enjoy what these players do at the college level for at least one season.