7-foot-2 imposing figure poses in Duke basketball gear following official visit
The Duke basketball program is hoping to add one more imposing figure to its recruiting class
It was not a good weekend of Duke basketball, let's be honest.
The Blue Devils, without Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell, lost at home to Pittsburgh and put serious doubt over its chances at landing a top seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as being a serious contender to win the National Championship, which many thought in the preseason.
However, there is one positive that could come out of the weekend that would make many Duke fans happy and that's seeing 7-foot-2 prospect Khaman Maluach permanently in Durham.
Malauach took an official visit to Duke this weekend and showed the world what he would look like in Blue Devil colors on Monday night via social media.
Maluach is not listed in the updated 247Sports recruiting database but does have a 4-star ranking on On3 and is pegged as the No. 15 player in the class and No. 4 center.
He also reportedly holds offers from UCLA and Georgetown, along with the Blue Devils, while taking a visit to Kentucky after he reclassified from 2025 into the 2024 class. Kansas and Baylor have shown interest in Maluach but have not offered.
Khaman Maluach would join a loaded top ranked recruiting class for the Blue Devils that already includes Cooper Flagg, the top player in the country, as well as Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Patrick Ngongba II, and Darren Harris.
VJ Edgecombe, a 5-star prospect from Long Island Lutheran (NY), committed to Baylor over Duke last weekend.
Maluach, a member of the NBA Academy Africa, posses the skills of a defensive eraser at the rim that the Blue Devils have lacked this season after Dereck Lively II opted for the NBA Draft instead of returning for his sophomore season and Jon Scheyer failed to fill the position in the transfer portal.
There is no timetable for a commitment from the rising center.