Duke basketball freshman superstar Cooper Flagg trains with RJ Barrett
Cooper Flagg is raising his level of competition before he officially joins the Duke basketball program this summer.
After spending a week in Durham at the K Academy, working out with most of the players on the roster, Flagg returned to Florida before being required to report to the Blue Devils for summer workouts later this month.
The No. 1 overall recruit took the floor at Montverde Academy (Fla.) this weekend and was joined by one of the best players in the school's history, as well as a Duke freshman superstar, RJ Barrett.
Videos posted by the program's social media accounts show Flagg hitting a midrange jumper against Barrett as well as a free throw line fadeaway.
The two players had very similar accolades at Montverde Academy, being considered as the best prospect in their respective recruiting classes while winning the National High School Player of the Year as a senior.
Barrett would go on to win the Jerry West Award, given to the best shooting guard in the country, during his freshman season at Duke in addition to being a consenus First Team All-American and First Team All-ACC selection.
The Canada native would become the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks and was traded to the Toronto Raptors this season. After averaging 18.2 points per game with the Knicks this season in 26 games, he posted 21.8 points in 32 games with the Raptors.
Flagg is facing the expectation of becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft while leading Duke to a National Championship, something the program has not achieved since 2015.
He, like RJ Barrett, will be joined by the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and faces a daunting non-conference schedule early in his career.