Duke basketball only has three games available in non-conference schedule
After the ACC vs. SEC Challenge matchup became official on Wednesday afternoon, the Duke basketball program only has three games remaining to fill in its non-conference schedule.
Most of the games have been known for a few weeks and Jon Scheyer is testing his squad early and often, which will have National Championship aspirations behind freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.
Here is what the current Duke basketball non-conference schedule looks like:
November 4 vs. Maine
Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky (Atlanta -- State Farm Champions Classic)
Nov. 22 @ Arizona
Nov. 26 vs. Kansas (Las Vegas Showdown)
Nov. 29 vs. Seattle
December 4 vs. Auburn (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 17 vs. George Mason
February 22 vs. Illinois (New York City)
The final three games will all be against mid-majors inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, although those opponents are not known at this time.
However, it's likely that the Blue Devils will add a game between its season opener against Maine and meeting against Kentucky, as well as another game before Duke travels west for its gauntlet against Arizona and Kansas.
The ACC is expected to begin conference play in early December, similar to the schedule last season.
Duke traveled to Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 2 last season and a target date for the first league game could be on Saturday, December 8 this year.
The team will likely be off after its matchup against George Mason until Christmas. A final non-conference game could be played prior to January 1 as a final tune-up before the gauntlet of ACC play begins.
The ACC has not released its schedule for the upcoming season but Duke will play North Carolina, Wake Forest, and Miami twice while only hosting California, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, and Virginia Tech.
The Blue Devils will travel to Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, and Virginia.