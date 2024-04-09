Dan Hurley says UConn's back-to-back titles are 'more impressive' than Duke basketball
The Huskies joined elite company with its dominant NCAA Tournament run
The Duke basketball program now has company as back-to-back National Champions following the UConn Huskies defeating the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday night.
It capped off one of the most dominant two year runs in the sport's history, winning its six postseason games this season by an average of 23.3 points per game and winning each tournament game in the last two years by at least 13 points.
The Huskies became the first program since Florida (2006, 2007) to win back-to-back championships but UConn's head coach, Dan Hurley, says what his team just accomplished is much more impressive than what the Blue Devils (1991, 1992) or Gators did.
"To me, it is more impressive than what Florida and Duke did because they brought back their entire team and we lost players," Hurley said after the 75-60 victory.
Duke had four of its starters play in both the 1991 and 1992 National Championships, which included Bobby Hurley, and Florida had its entire starting five remain the same in both its title games.
"I can't say anything about Duke because that would piss my brother off," he joked.
UConn had just two starters remain from last year's championship team.
"It's the best two year run in a very, very long time just because of everything we lost from last year's team...it's has to be as impressive of a two year run as a program's had since prior to whoever did it before Duke."
The last team to win the National Championship in back-to-back seasons before the Blue Devils was the UCLA Bruins under John Wooden, winning seven in a row from 1967-1973.
UConn and Duke are two of the early favorites to win the National Championship next season, with the Huskies continuing to emerge as one of the sport's best programs under Hurley and the Blue Devils trying to get its first title under Jon Scheyer, led by freshmen sensation Cooper Flagg.