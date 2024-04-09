2025 National Championship Odds: Duke favored to cut down nets with Cooper Flagg joining team
2025 NCAA Tournament odds has Duke installed as the favorite to cut down the nets with the best recruiting class in the country.
By Reed Wallach
Duke fell one game short of a Final Four in John Scheyer's second second, but the expectation is that the Blue Devils will breakthrough in his third season.
The Blue Devils are favored to win the 2025 National Championship, buyoyed by the top recruiting class in the country that is bolstered by the No. 1 recruit and consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Cooper Flagg.
While there is still a ton of player movement expected with the emergence of the transfer portal, the Blue Devils are set to enter the season as the No. 1 team and the biggest threat to UConn's quest for a three-peat, something that hasn't happened since the 70's.
John Scheyer has built two formidable rosters in his first two seasons as the head coach in Durham, but with that experience, the expectation is that this team takes a step forward with the young talent entering the fold. Flagg is flanked by No. 3 recruit Khaman Maluach and No. 12 recruit Isaiah Evans, per 247Sports.
The Blue Devils have lofty goals and it'll be National Championship or bust in 2025, despite plenty of worthy contenders that are loading up with young talent through recruiting and veteran experience in the transfer portal, including Kansas, Alabama and rival North Carolina.
For now, here are the first batch of odds for the 2025 title.
2025 National Championship Odds
