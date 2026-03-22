Patrick Ngongba Injury: No need to panic with Duke star in a boot after beating TCU

The box score is going to make it seem like Patrick Ngongba had an off night for Duke in a lopsided win over TCU. The talented big man played 13 minutes, scoring four points, while adding four rebounds and four assists. Terrible!

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Nope, not at all. Ngongba has been dealing with a foot injury this month, leading to him missing a large chunk of action at the end of the regular season. He was out for the first-round win over Siena, and there was worry he'd be out vs. TCU too.

Nope, he was able to work his way back and he was clearly on a minutes restriction. The performance was gold for Jon Scheyer, and it's only going to help the ACC champs push toward their goal of winning it all. Ngongba is banged up, but he's fighting through the pain. Duke will take precautions with him, including the stud being in a boot and knee scooter postgame. While it might look concerning, it's not:

Ngongba back in the boot after the game. Likely to give his foot as much rest as possible. pic.twitter.com/XpjjRASdgi — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) March 21, 2026

Postgame Patrick Ngongba video has Duke fans worried but it shouldn't

Keep in mind that Ngongba has been in a boot and on a knee scooter for a little while. Leading up to tipoff against TCU, he was spotted in that boot/scooter combo and it had people convinced he'd be out of action in this second-round dance.

He played and he sure looked like his old self at times. That's why this latest video doesn't worry us in the slightest and for Duke fans ready to hit the panic button, please go ahead and relax and celebrate the convincing win instead.

Once the Sweet 16 gets here, the hope is that Ngongba keeps getting closer to 100 percent, which will be crucial. The young man is battling a ton of pain, but he's putting this team first and doing what he can to help Duke continue to silence the haters.

You've got to love the moxie he's showing and it's not like Scheyer is putting him in a dangerous position or anything. Duke is handling this injury the right way and it's paying off at the right time. Might this give us hope Caleb Foster could be back in the near future too? Never say never.