From sitting out for just the regular season finale to missing the entire ACC Tournament with "foot soreness" to missing the first-round game without much explanation to being "questionable" for the second-round game, Duke center Patrick Ngongba II's availability has been as confusing as possible.

Now, nearly three weeks since he last saw in-game action, the Blue Devils' starting center is set to return to the rotation for head coach Jon Scheyer, despite arriving at the arena just a couple of hours before the game, still using a walking boot and knee scooter.

Duke Patrick Ngongba arriving at Arena ahead of today's NCAA Second Round matchup vs. TCU. Ngongba is listed as questionable on the final game injury report. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/1EyUQ9a0f6 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 21, 2026

Despite all of the back and forth and the uncertainty, Ngongba was "expected to play" for the No. 1-seed Duke Blue Devils as they took on the No. 9-seed TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS's Tracy Wolfson.

Jon Scheyer's Pat Ngongba update let Duke fans finally breathe easier

After an anxiety-inducing first-round performance against the Siena Saints, fans were more eager than ever for Ngongba to return, some even going as far as to call out Scheyer for making a mistake by resting his big man for the game.

While Ngongba's return was everything they had been asking for, Duke still won't look like they are at full strength, and at the end of the day, they aren't.

Arriving alongside Ngongba in a walking boot and on a knee scooter was Duke's starting point guard, Caleb Foster, who was ruled out until at least the Final Four, if the Blue Devils make it that far through the tournament.

Jon Scheyer and crew are in the arena. pic.twitter.com/juDBAoN1Pm — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) March 21, 2026

Foster will still be out for at least a couple of weeks, but Ngongba's return to the rotation is a massive step (literally) in the right direction for the Blue Devils as they continue to battle their way through the Big Dance.