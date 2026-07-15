One Duke practice clip revealed why Caleb Foster's return was pivotal for Jon Scheyer

With the addition of a monster recruiting class featuring four 5-star recruits, along with a Transfer Portal haul that featured star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, one of Jon Scheyer's biggest offseason moves has flown under the radar.

Roster retention is always at the forefront of Scheyer's offseason plans, and while the retention of Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and even Cayden Boozer may have grabbed more headlines, retaining rising senior guard Caleb Foster might prove to be the most pivotal.

Many didn't expect that Duke would be able to hang on to both Foster and Boozer, to go along with the additions of Blackwell in the portal and 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. out of the high school class. There simply wouldn't be enough minutes to go around.

But never underestimate Scheyer's recruiting ability.

And don't underestimate what it means to play for Duke.

It means everything for Foster, and while a bigger role might have been available elsewhere, this is his school. He wasn't going to leave it.

His return is already paying dividends. You can't put a price on leadership, and Foster is the captain of this squad. In a clip from practice posted to social media this week, Foster's leadership was on full display:

CFOS energy / leadership on a million ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/o7GnNR0qRg — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 14, 2026

Caleb Foster is getting all the Duke newcomers up to speed in practice

“I think it’s really good, the competitiveness, the energy we’re playing with," Foster told his teammates. "I remember seeing everybody diving on the floor. When a loose ball get on the floor we gotta get that. Ain’t nobody going to outcompete us or outfight us in the country. That’s what we’re working towards every day. This is a good step forward.

Foster is setting the tone for the newcomers. There's a standard that comes with playing for Duke. More than that, there's just a responsibility. Foster knows it, and he's going to make sure the freshmen and the new transfers understand what it means to wear that Duke jersey.

He also made sure to let the freshmen know that there's going to be some hard coaching in practice, and how they need to respond to it:

“When coach is getting on you, don’t put your head down. Don’t feed into the energy. Keep going. Next play," Foster added. "If you were going to be perfect right now, we’re not going to be the team we’re going to be in March. We’re just trying to stay focused and take what they’re hearing and just move forward. Don’t put your head down and show emotion."

Foster's return was big from the standpoint that you can never have enough experienced guards, particularly for March. But his leadership is going to be just as effective as his actual performance on the court.

It's already proving invaluable for Scheyer.