'Off day' and all, Cameron Boozer has Grizzlies playing for Summer League title

I mean, is anyone surprised?

Of course the Grizzlies are going to play in the Summer League Championship. They have Cameron Boozer on the roster. What do Cameron Boozer's teams typically do? Win. They just win.

That's what the Grizzlies have done this Summer League in Las Vegas.

On Saturday night against the Houston Rockets, Memphis won again to move to 4-1 in the LSVL, advancing to play the Golden State Warriors in the Summer League title game on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies earned a 101-90 win over the Rockets despite an "off" night from Boozer.

He struggled to put the ball through the basket, shooting just 3-of-13 from the floor. But in typical Boozer fashion, he still found a way to impact the game. He finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five assists. He finished second on the team with a +/- of +15.

Because that's the thing about Boozer, right? Even when the shot isn't falling, he's still going to find ways to impact the game. That's what winners do.

Cedric Coward said it best in his postgame interview:

“If that's an off-day, I can’t wait to see what an on-day looks like," Coward said.

Cameron Boozer and the Grizzlies will face the Golden State Warriors for the Summer League title

There will be plenty of intrigue for tonight's Summer League title game between the Grizzlies and Warriors. In particular, the head-to-head matchup between Boozer and former Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg will bring a lot of attention.

After Boozer got the better of Lendeborg a few days ago in their matchup, it prompted the former Wolverine to make a bold statement:

"I'm always gonna circle that matchup," Lendeborg said.

Last Tuesday, the Grizzlies rolled to a 21-point win over the Warriors in Vegas. Boozer had 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in the win and was a game-high +35.

The Warriors will have revenge on their mind, but that's nothing new for Boozer to deal with. He's consistently beaten the opposition and handed them extra motivation for the rematch. That rematch has typically gone similarly to the first game.

With a championship on the line, even with it just being Summer League, you can expect the best out of Boozer. He's the ultimate competitor, and he wants to win no matter what's at stake. Whether it's a pick-up game or the first available championship for him to win as a pro. He's going to bring his "A" game for the matchup.