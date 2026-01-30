No. 4 Duke vs. Virginia Tech men's basketball: How to watch, injury reports, and more

Duke game day is nearly upon us once again, and while we won't get to see the Cameron Crazies in person, the highly-ranked Blue Devils will be in action on Saturday.

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are taking a quick roadtrip north to face the Virginia Tech Hokies, who have struggled to find their footing in ACC play but are a much better team than their record reflects.

How to watch Duke men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 31, at noon ET

Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

Radio: The Varsity Network

The Hokies call Cassell Coliseum home in Blacksburg, and the Blue Devils haven't played there since Monday, Jan. 21, 2024, when Duke last visited Virginia Tech at home.

Once again, Duke's matchup will be aired on ESPN, a norm for the team that has been in the top 10 of the AP Poll all season.

Duke men's basketball injury updates

Once again, senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, who joined the Blue Devils in the offseason after playing two years for Rice, will be missing in action this weekend.

Beyond Ufochukwu, the rest of head coach Jon Scheyer's depth chart is expected to be available for the away game.

Virginia Tech men's basketball updates

Tyler Johnson, a sophomore forward for the Hokies, has been missing in action since late December, and his status is up in the air for the game against Duke after VT head coach Mike Young said his status would be closer to available by Saturday.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech men's basketball history

First-ever matchup: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 1964, Duke won 98-63

Most recent matchup: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, Duke won 88-65

Overall series history: 33-10 Duke

Since first sharing a court in 1964, the Blue Devils and the Hokies have played each other 43 times in men's basketball. Over that 62-year history, Duke has secured 33 wins, and Virginia Tech has walked away victorious on just 10 occasions.