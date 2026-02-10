No. 4 Duke men's basketball vs. Pitt Panthers: How to watch, injury reports, and more

After this weekend, the Blue Devils need another game to take their minds off the heartbreaking loss to the Tar Heels.

"Every game like this is physical, I think we did a good job matching that physicality," Duke freshman Cameron Boozer said after the game. "We're not gonna make any excuses. We've just gotta be better, and we will. We're gonna bounce back and stay connected."

Now, No. 4 Duke will visit the Pitt Panthers in what could easily be a get-right game, but could also be a trap game for Jon Scheyer's squad.

The Panthers have struggled mightily in conference play, going 2-9 against ACC opponents, but with the home crowd against them once again, the Blue Devils will have to stay locked in to get back on track.

How to watch No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Pitt men's basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 9 p.m. ET

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

In the late-night game, the Blue Devils will face the Panthers in the two teams' only regular-season matchup of the year. However, the two could meet for a second time in the ACC Tournament, with Pitt most likely falling short of an NCAA Tournament this season.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Pitt Panthers final odds

Spread: -17.5 Duke

Money line: -3,500 Duke, +1,280 Pitt

Point total (over/under): +/-136.5

Coming off the heartbreaking loss to North Carolina, the Blue Devils are unsurprisingly favored to defeat the Panthers. With 11 hours until tip-off, Duke is favored by 17.5 points.

Duke men's basketball injury update

Freshman guard Sebastian Wilkins is still riding the bench while utilizing his redshirt season. Senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu is also still sidelined with the season-ending injury that he suffered in December.

No Duke players were injured during either crowd storm that followed the Tar Heels' win over the Blue Devils.

Pitt men's basketball injury update

The Panthers have had a slew of injuries throughout the season. For their matchup against the Blue Devils, they are expected to still be without star guard Brandin Cummings, who has battled an ankle injury throughout the season.

Pitt is also expected to be without sophomore forward Papa Amadou Kante, who suffered a knee injury in December, and senior center Dishon Jackson, who has been dealing with an ongoing medical issue.

Duke men's basketball vs. Pitt series history

Overall record: 14-6 Duke

First-ever meeting: Jan. 12, 1974 - Duke lost 46-62

Most recent meeting: Jan. 7, 2025 - Duke won 76-47

Despite sharing a conference, the Blue Devils and the Panthers have only shared a court on 20 occasions, and Duke has walked away with 14 victories.

This time around, I wouldn't be surprised if Duke was out for blood after suffering just their second loss of the season, and first loss in conference play.

Final score prediction: 86 Duke, 54 Pitt