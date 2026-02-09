Jon Scheyer gives positive update on staff member injured during UNC's court storming

Just two nights ago, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer shared that one of his staff members had been hit during the postgame court storm by the North Carolina Tar Heels.

As the dust has started to settle, and the Blue Devils have turned their attention to their next game instead of their last one, Scheyer provided a great update on his team.

"He is fine, but after the game, what happened was when I came back to the locker room and I see he's got a bloody lip and was disheveled, and he didn't know what had happened, he got trampled on the floor, and that was my main concern after the game," Scheyer said. "It was not a good situation, but he is doing better, he is fine and ready to move on. I don't have anything else to say other than that was an unsafe situation for our players, staff, and families. I'm a big boy; we can take losing. It was a great college game, and Carolina played great, and yes, he is doing better.

Duke staff and players hurt during court storm in Chapel Hill

Of course, every team should get to celebrate, especially after a big-time win like the one UNC eked out over Duke. That's something that even Scheyer expressed after his team lost to Carolina.

However, there has to be a way for fans to celebrate their team's wins safely, without other players, staff members, or coaches getting injured in the process.

In videos that surfaced after the initial court storming, subsequent clearing, and second court storming, you could see UNC fans throwing objects at the huddled Duke team, who couldn't escape the chaotic crowd to retreat to their locker room.

Transcript of Jon Scheyer this morning when asked for an update on the staff member injured in Saturday night's court storm: pic.twitter.com/wzt0LN18oy — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) February 9, 2026

Of course, time hadn't actually expired yet when all of this took place, and the two teams had to take the court once again following an incredibly chaotic few minutes.

While Carolina did walk away with the eventual win, despite never leading until the final 0.4 seconds of the game, Scheyer was absolutely correct to have his focus be the safety of his players and staff, which was something that was not certain with that many out-of-control fans on the court.