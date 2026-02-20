No. 3 Duke vs. Michigan men's basketball: How to watch, injury reports, and more

As the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and No. 1 Michigan Wolverines take the court, the world (or, at least, the world of college basketball) is going to be watching, and if you're not in attendance, there are a few things to know ahead of tip-off.

Beyond ESPN's College GameDay getting the morning started, this game holds a lot of weight for the rest of the season and is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the season.

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Michigan Wolverines men's basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

Radio: The Varsity Network

Duke and Michigan are meeting on a neutral court in Washington, D.C., which is about 260 miles from the Blue Devils' home at Cameron Indoor in Durham and about 530 miles from the Wolverines' home at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Duke men's basketball injury update

Senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu is still out for the season, and freshman Sebastian Wilkins is utilizing his redshirt season, so both will be unavailable on Saturday.

Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II battled through a reported wrist injury during Duke's last two games (wins over Clemson and Syracuse), and is expected to be a go against the Wolverines.

Michigan men's basketball injury update

Freshman guard Ricky Liburd is utilizing his redshirt season with the Wolverines. Fellow freshman guard Winters Grady is most likely out for the rest of the season with an unspecified foot injury.

Duke men's basketball vs. Michigan series history

First ever matchup: Saturday, Dec. 5, 1964, Michigan won 86-79

Most recent matchup: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, Duke won 79-69

Overall record: 21-7, Duke

The first time these two teams ever shared a court, the Wolverines came to Durham and shocked the Blue Devils at home, securing a seven-point victory. The most recent time these teams played, Duke earned a comfortable 10-point win over Michigan more than a decade ago.

Throughout the sparse history between these powerhouse programs, the Blue Devils have secured 21 victories and only dropped the ball (literally) on seven occasions.