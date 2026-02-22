No. 3 Duke's 'strong and physical' play lifts Blue Devils over No. 1 Michigan

In a back-and-forth game, No.1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke put the entire country on notice that they plan to meet again in April in the National Championship. The Blue Devils were able to take the first matchup 68-63 over the Wolverines, but there is hope a rematch will be even more electric.

This matchup didn't just belong to the Blue Devils, but to star freshman Cameron Boozer, who showed a lot against No. 3 Michigan. Boozer ended the game with a team-high 18 points, and that was even with having to sit midway through the second half when he received his fourth foul.

Head coach Jon Scheyer trusted his freshman to go back into the game with roughly five minutes left, and it was the best decision he could have made. Boozer came in when Duke still had a 57-52 lead over the Wolverines and went on to score seven of his 18 points in less than five minutes.

"I'm just proud of my guys," Boozer said on-court interview after the game. "That's a great team, we battled them, they're strong and physical, but we are also strong and physical, on games like this, our team loves it."

No. 3 Duke's physical play at the basket sailed them to vicotry over No. 1 Michigan

In a game where defense seemed to be the star of the show, Duke was able to out-physical the Wolverines, a team that is known to be very strong and physical. The box score tells the whole story as Duke out-rebounded Michigan 41-28, especially on the offensive side with 13 compared to Michigan's eight.

Fouls were a problem for both teams, which makes sense in a physical matchup like this one, but Duke was able to make the right shots at the right time. Even with Boozzer off the court in foul trouble, the Blue Devils were able to hold a lead.

The closest it got was within one right after Boozer subbed back in after a big Yaxel Lendenborg three-pointer. Duke was able to hold the ball long enough with a three-point lead under a minute left, and a huge offensive rebound by Patrick Ngongba sealed it for the Blue Devils.

Don't be surprised of the next time Duke meets up with Michigan, it is in the National Championship.