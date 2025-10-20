No. 1 PG knows exactly what Duke has to offer even before his trip to Durham

Tomorrow, five-star prospect Deron Rippey Jr., who is the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2026, is set to visit the Duke Blue Devils in Durham.

Ahead of visit, Rippey wasn't shy about just how excited he is to be around the greatness that Duke basketball has to offer, despite other Blue Blood programs expressing their interest in the up-and-coming star PG.

"Duke is obviously one of the most historic Blue Bloods," Rippey told Krysten Peek, an NBA and NBA Draft analyst. "A school that has so many NBA players, I’m interested in what their plans are for me and what they are going to say in how I fit into their system."

While Rippey's excitement is palpable surrounding his trip to Durham, his time with the Blue Devils isn't the only visit he had scheduled this fall.

Deron Rippey Jr. recruitment visits

Miami Hurricanes - Aug. 27

North Carolina Tar Heels - Aug. 31

Texas Longhorns - Sept. 19

Syracuse Orange - Sept. 26

Kentucky Wildcats - Oct. 6

Duke Blue Devils - Oct. 21

Tennessee Volunteers - Oct. 25

NC State Wolfpack - Nov. 7

Not only has Rippey taken trips to other powerhouse programs, like the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers, but he has visited (or plans to visit) some of Duke's biggest in-state rivals: the North Carolina Tar Heels and NC State Wolfpack.

As the No. 1 point guard in the upcoming class, Rippey has obviously earned a lot of national attention, and he has received 44 offers from Division I offers from across the country.

When Rippey is in Durham, the Blue Devils are hosting the UCF Knights in an exhibition game. The two teams, both coached by former Duke players, are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor, and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.