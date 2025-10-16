Duke basketball 2026 5-star target drawing comparisons to NBA stud Ja Morant

One of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff's biggest targets in the class of 2026, 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr., is set to take an official visit to Durham from October 21st to 23rd. The elite prospect is in one of the most intense visit schedules of any elite in the class of 2026, and after recent performances, Rippey is now drawing comparisons to Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. Rippey was in attendance at the USA Basketball Minicamp in Colorado Springs, CO, and was one of the top talents of the weekend. He's one of the most sought-after remaining recruits in the 2026 class, and he just put on a show before he touches down on Duke's campus.

5-star Deron Rippey Jr. shows out at USA Basketball Minicamp in front of 30 NBA scouts

This was Rippey's sixth USA Basketball Minicamp in three years. The Blair Academy (NJ) product led his upperclassmen team in the championship game over the group of freshmen and sophomores. After his standout outing, he's now drawing comparisons to Morant.

"2026 Deron Rippey Jr. shows shades of Memphis star Ja Morant — a springy explosive point guard at 6-foot-2, has the quickness, speed with the ball, and elite athleticism — holds the great body control, can weave through defenses, and has progressed in his perimeter jump shooting," National High School Basketball Insider Samad Hines said.

Rippey is the No. 11 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of New Jersey according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. He's already taken official visits to Miami, Texas, Syracuse, and Kentucky, and has visits scheduled with Duke, NC State, and Tennessee. Scheyer completed an in-home visit with the top prospect on September 3rd.

There hasn't been much buzz in terms of potential leaders for Rippey's services, but the guard will get to see the Blue Devils in action during their exhibition match against UCF on October 21st. Recent news regarding top prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and Cameron Williams could be signs that Duke is the favorite to land both. Additionally, a more recent surging prospect, 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer, was recently reported to be on Duke's radar.