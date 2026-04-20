Nikolas Khamenia twisted the knife on Duke with UConn commitment video

It's safe to say that Nikolas Khamenia is going to be public enemy No. 1 next season for Duke fans.

After a promising freshman season with the Blue Devils, the former 5-star recruit decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Despite some initial optimism that the door wasn't officially closed on a potential return to Durham, Khamenia didn't just slam the door; he bolted it shut.

Khamenia made the decision to transfer to UConn, the same program that ripped Duke's heart out in the Elite Eight. He chose the ops, and if that Kevin Durant-like back-stabbing wasn't enough, he made sure to twist the knife with his commitment video on his Instagram:

Nik Khamenia, Welcome to the Basketball Capital of the World



(Via nik.khamenia/IG) pic.twitter.com/0njnocdon0 — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) April 18, 2026

The video opens with "What if I told you sometimes the blood is bluer on the other side?"

Yikes, man.

Nikolas Khamenia is now Public Enemy No. 1 for Duke fans

In a just world, Jon Scheyer and Dan Hurley will work out a home-and-home series this offseason that culminates in UConn traveling to Duke this year, so Khamenia has to face the Cameron Crazies head-on.

It probably won't happen, but it's fun to dream about.

The nature of the Transfer Portal is that you can never count on any single player to return year over year. Scheyer has done better than most at roster retention, but even he will lose some players he didn't want to.

He didn't want to lose Khamenia. His potential is high, and he played a legitimate role on a team this year that was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. He was likely in line for a bigger role next season.

But he chose to look for greener grass. That's fine. It's the nature of things in college basketball now. There are only a couple of teams that would have felt like a total betrayal for the fanbase that embraced him so heavily as a freshman.

He traded in The Brotherhood to join the enemy. And instead of trying to do that with class and releasing a thank-you message or something along those lines, he fully embraced the villainy that comes with it.