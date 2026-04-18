Nikolas Khamenia fully turns his back on Jon Scheyer and Duke with ridiculous portal choice

Other than North Carolina, it's hard to envision a worse Transfer Portal destination for former 5-star Nikolas Khamenia than what he ultimately chose. What a slap in the face to Jon Scheyer and all of his Duke teammates.

In a move straight out of the Kevin Durant playbook, Khamenia announced the decision that recently seemed inevitable. On Saturday, Khamenia announced his commitment to UConn. The same UConn that ended Duke's season in the Elite Eight:

Nikolas Khamenia fully turns his back on Duke by committing to UConn

At the surface level, it's hard to blame anyone for choosing to play for Hurley's Huskies. UConn has played in three of the last four National Championship Games, taking home two titles in the process. He's sent numerous players to the pros, and he's winning at a level that most can't match.

But how do you possibly make the decision to join the team that ripped your heart out less than a month ago? As a competitor, how is that the decision you ultimately make?

What's worse, Khamenia will almost certainly prove to be a useful player for UConn. He didn't have a monster freshman year at Duke, but he still projects as an eventual NBA player with his considerable talent and 6-foot-8 frame.

He would have had a clear and consistent role next season for Duke. Perhaps not a starting role, but he would have been in the rotation for sure, and if he took the leap some believe he can this offseason, he could have easily ended up in the starting lineup.

Scheyer wasn't going to promise him that, though. But Hurley almost certainly wouldn't have, either, which makes his decision to head to UConn all the more confusing and unforgivable.

Khamenia joining the Huskies is just another example of there being no loyalty in this era. Of all the options he had, he chose the one that felt the most like getting stabbed in the back.