New video supposedly shows Isaiah Evans' frustration getting to him after UNC loss

Since the last second of the game between North Carolina and Duke, it has felt like only chaos has ensued.

From missed tying shots to staff members getting punched, the ending of the rivalry matchup certainly didn't disappoint. As Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has called for better control of court storms, a new postgame video has cast a shadow over the Blue Devils instead of the Tar Heels.

In the short clip, it looks as though Duke guard Isaiah Evans reaches up to knock the phone out of the person's hand, and it goes tumbling to the ground.

Isaiah Evans hits phone during court storm

While the action by Evans isn't what Duke wants to see out of one of the veterans on the roster, it was still a far cry from hitting a staff member of the opposing team or throwing a water bottle at an opposing player, as UNC fans did.

Finally found video evidence of someone hitting someone after the game on Saturday. Viewer Discretion Is Advised! 🤭

There's no audio available in the video shared to social media, so there's no telling whether or not the person filming, or someone else nearby, said or did something to envoke the anger from Evans.

During his postgame press conference, Scheyer talked about how his team was unsafe as Carolina fans rushed the court, and shared that one of his staff members had been punched in the face during the chaos.

pic.twitter.com/zWaudEAjIP

While Scheyer has since shared that the staffer is doing fine and is ready to move on, other people are seemingly stuck on the incident, working to lump Duke players into the violence sparked by Carolina fans in attendance.

The clip isn't a great look for Evans, but nobody (on either side of the rivalry) should jump to conclusions about what actually happened or what caused it before at least a little more context is provided.