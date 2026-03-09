New video shows Henri Veesaar going out of his way to excessively foul the Blue Devils

Carolina's starting center, Henri Veesaar, is a 7-foot, 225-pound player who clearly takes advantage of his size. For the most part, that leads to some really impressive basketball for a player of that size.

However, as the UNC Tar Heels struggled to keep up with the No. 1 Blue Devils, Veesaar used that size to bully Duke players in the paint.

Henri Veesaar is the Jeremy Fears Jr. of the ACC

A new video shows Veesaar going as far as throwing his entire weight to the ground when he apparently "trips and falls" on Duke center Maliq Brown (who started in Patrick Ngongba II's absence), as well as unnecessarily pushing, shoving, and elbowing his way around the court.

Continue to be impressed by Henri Veeser's ability to play pristinely clean, foul-free basketball. Disciplined, savvy stuff. pic.twitter.com/FCFiqZZ1T2 — Pantone287 (@Pants287) March 9, 2026

The dirty play was inexcusable, and the cherry on top? He only got called for one personal foul in the entire matchup.

Veesaar's style of play isn't just against the rules; it's dangerous for players. I mean, would you want a 225-pound body thrown on top of you in the middle of a basketball court? I don't think so.

While he isn't quite as blatantly harming his opponents, Veesaar's overaggressiveness could only be compared to Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., who is making a name for himself by kicking, tripping, and launching himself at other players in games.

No matter how frustrated a player gets when his team is losing, it shouldn't lead to him acting that way the Veesaar did in Carolina's loss to Duke on Saturday.

At the end of the game, the Blue Devils walked away with a 15-point win over the Tar Heels, and they held Veesaar to just 11 points and nine rebounds, a far cry from his usual double-double performance.

As Carolina fans continue to moan and groan that the refs were "unfair" toward the Tar Heels, maybe they should take a look at the clip that clearly shows their center getting away with foul after foul after foul.