New John Blackwell prediction gives Jon Scheyer major relief for Duke's needed natty run

John Blackwell testing the NBA Draft process has made some Duke fans nervous. It's easy to understand why, considering the Blue Devils got burned by the process a year ago when star transfer Cedric Coward, who had committed to the Blue Devils from Washington State, blew up at the NBA Combine and elected to stay in the draft where he was selected in the lottery by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite these situations being wildly different, Blackwell being in Chicago this week has brought some unease to the fanbase. The Wisconsin transfer is a pivotal piece for the Blue Devils next season and is the projected leading scorer for a team that could wind up being ranked preseason No. 1 despite losing Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans.

Blackwell has always seemed like a near lock to return to college due to his size. His measurements at the Combine this week amplified that as he came in under 6-foot-4 with a negative wingspan. With his college experience mainly being as an off-ball two guard, it's hard to find a place for him in the NBA.

It's why he expects to play more on-ball at Duke next season, though that might be complicated with the presence of three capable point guards in Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

Fears of Blackwell staying in the draft were amplified a bit with his performance in a scrimmage last night. He dropped 16 points in 22 minutes, displaying the three-level scoring ability that made him one of the most coveted players in the Transfer Portal:

John Blackwell in Day 1 of combine scrimmages



22 mins.

16 points

6/11 FG

2/4 3PT

5 rebounds

1 assist (4 TOs)



*broadcast did not show all of the game* pic.twitter.com/KZ5vvOboNr — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) May 13, 2026

Isaac Trotter puts Duke fans' fears to rest with John Blackwell prediction

CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter put together an article on Wednesday night filled with intel he's gathered from this week in Chicago. While there wasn't any real intel on Blackwell, Trotter did log a prediction for every player facing a "stay-or-go" decision. For Blackwell, the pick was obvious.

He's going to be at Duke next season.

Blackwell has been projected at best as a 2nd Round NBA Draft prospect. In today's NIL/rev-share era, he stands to make a LOT more money in Durham than he would as a second-round pick or potential undrafted free agent.

Jumping into the draft when you have college eligibility remaining no longer makes sense unless you are a lock for the first round.

Blackwell arriving in Durham will give Jon Scheyer a title contender again. His addition also ensures that the Blue Devils will have a formidable and veteran backcourt, which will be huge come NCAA Tournament time next March.

Duke may have the best backcourt in college basketball, a scary proposition considering the amount of talent it should feature in the frontcourt, too.

Duke's current national title drought will reach 12 years by the time March Madness rolls around next year. It's the longest drought for the program since Coach K delivered the first title in 1991.

With Blackwell in tow, this could be the team that ends that drought, delivering the first National Championship in the post-Krzyzewski era.