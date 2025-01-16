Incoming Duke football freshman named Sports Illustrated Defensive Player of the Year

Incoming Duke football freshman Bryce Davis has been named the Sports Illustrated Defensive Player of the Year following his senior season at Grimsley High School (NC).

Davis was also named a MaxPreps First Team All-American and participated in the Under Armour All-America Next game.

The 6' 2" 265-pound defensive end is listed as a 4-star recruit by On3 and the #18 defensive edge in the country. He held offers from the likes of Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and others before ultimately enrolling at Duke.

In his senior season at Grimsley where the team went 16-0, Davis capped off his senior season with 125 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 8 pass breakups.

Davis will be a big piece of the Blue Devil defense right away, and with a defensive-minded head coach like Manny Diaz, the staff is thrilled to bring in a talent like him.