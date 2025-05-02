NBA Draft analyst says Duke transfer is 'possible' first-round pick after workout

The hype around Cedric Coward is building and that might not be a great thing for the Duke basketball program.

Coward committed to the Blue Devils earlier in the week, but it was clear that his intentions were to remain in the NBA Draft and go through the process of the pre-draft process before making his decision on what his future would be.

Many assumed that he would come back to college for his final year of eligibility before going pro after he committed to Duke, but it is clear that there is a major interest in him as he prepares for the NBA Combine.

ESPN’s NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony attended a recent workout of Coward and came away impressed, even thinking he could be a first round pick this year.

“Went to see recent-Duke commit Cedric Coward in LA,” he posted on social media. “Hard not to be impressed by the tremendous physical profile (huge hands, 7'2 wingspan, terrific frame) and budding skill level. Crazy trajectory from D3 to possible 1st round pick in a span of 3 years.”

Coward was limited to just six games this season at Washington State due to injury but started his career at Division III Willamette before transferring to Eastern Washington for two seasons.

The 6-foot-6 guard spoke highly of the Duke roster during an appearance on The Field of 68 after his commitment and seemed to have every intention of playing for the Blue Devils next season, but things change rapidly during the draft process.

There has been no concrete news or evidence to think that Cedric Coward will remain a draft prospect instead of joining Duke and the heavy pursuit by the Blue Devil coaching staff would lend to the idea that he will be using his final year of eligibility.

Coward currently projects as a starter for Duke next season, filling the role vacated by Sion James after his graduation. Players have until May 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw from the draft and maintain their college eligibility.