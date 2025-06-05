Mike Krzyzewski adds another honor as Duke legend enters the FIBA Hall of Fame

The greatest basketball coach of all time. The Cameron Crazies were lucky enough to call him their own. Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski won 1,202 games, 28 (combined regular season and tournament) conference titles, and five National Championships with the Blue Devils.

Because of his accomplishments in Durham, Krzyzewski is a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year, a two-time NABC Coach of the Year, and a five-time ACC Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, nearly a decade before he ever retired, and has been in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame since 2001.

Now, Krzyzewski has earned yet another honor in his retirement. The Blue Devils' head coach also won three gold medals and two bronze medals while coaching Team USA in FIBA tournaments (not to mention his three Olympic gold medals as head coach of the United States).

Because of his accomplishments on the international stage, Krzyzewski was named to the FIBA Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Krzyzewski won the gold medal at the 2010 Turkey and 2015 Spain FIBA Championships, as well as gold at the 2007 Las Vegas FIBA Americas Championship. He led Team USA to bronze medals in the 2006 Japan and 1990 Argentina FIBA Championships.

While still acting as Team USA's assistant coach, he helped lead the squad to a gold medal victory in the 1992 Portland FIBA Americas Championship.

When it came to the Olympic Games, Krzyzewski was seemingly unstoppable as the United States' coach. As an assistant, he led the team to gold at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1992 Barcelona Games. When he took over as head coach, he brought home three straight gold medals with Team USA, winning the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Yes, Krzyzewski is one of the winningest college basketball coaches of all time (men's or women's), but his accomplishments on the international stage deserved this recognition as well. To put it simply, congrats to the GOAT, here's to three Hall of Fame spots for Coach K.