Watch Coach K give Cooper Flagg the best Duke compliment possible

It's nearly impossible to deny that Cooper Flagg was one of the greatest, if not the greatest, college basketball players in the country last season. He led Duke to a highly impressive year, including an ACC Tournament Championship and an appearance in the Final Four.

However, when it comes to the Duke Blue Devils, it is harder to crack the code for becoming one of the greatest players in program history.

Yet, when discussing Flagg's stock for the upcoming NBA Draft, legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski had high praise for the young Blue Devil.

"Grant [Hill] is the best player to ever play at Duke, [Christian] Laettner is the most accomplished," Kryzyewski said. "Cooper [Flagg] is definitely the best freshman that has ever played."

Keep in mind that Kryzyewski led the Blue Devils to five national titles, winning nearly 79 percent of the games he coached. He led all-time greats like Hill, Laettner, J.J.Redick, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, and more. Yet, Kryzyewski truly believes that Flagg is the greatest freshman to ever play for the Blue Devils.

Flagg is projected to go No. 1 in the upcoming Draft, most likely landing with the Dallas Mavericks, who currently hold the first overall pick. During his freshman season, Flagg was the best Duke player on the court, there is no denying that fact, even though he was surrounded by more experienced players.

Cooper Flagg college career stats

19.2 points per game

7.5 rebounds per game

4.2 assists per game

1.4 blocks per game

1.4 steals per game

Flagg played well on both sides of the court, dominating the defensive glass and repeatedly denying opponents' second-chance opportunities.

The young star obviously had the backing of Duke's current head coach, Jon Scheyer, who started Flagg from the very beginning of his collegiate career. But, to have the support of a legend like Coach K? Well, there isn't anything more a Blue Devil could ask for.